Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $517.32 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $517,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

