Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Billion Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Walt Disney worth $1,878,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average is $172.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.