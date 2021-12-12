Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Billion Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Caterpillar worth $1,312,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

