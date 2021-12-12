Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,552 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,553,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,438,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

