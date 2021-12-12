Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,455,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,083 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $425,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $193.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

