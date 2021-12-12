Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 759,134 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,176,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

