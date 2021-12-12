Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $177,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 182.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.19 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

