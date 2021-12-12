FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $39.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

