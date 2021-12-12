First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.14

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.14 and last traded at $82.13, with a volume of 11321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.