First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.14

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.14 and last traded at $82.13, with a volume of 11321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.03.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
