First Quadrant L P CA Takes $41,000 Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOLS stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

