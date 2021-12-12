First Quadrant L P CA Sells 55,223 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,223 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

