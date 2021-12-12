First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SLM by 3,661.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,778 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SLM by 801.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SLM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 720.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SLM by 350.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

