First Quadrant L P CA Invests $38,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,893,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.