First Quadrant L P CA Invests $101,000 in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBWI opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

