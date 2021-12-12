First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 71 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $419.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

