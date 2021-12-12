First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apria by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apria by 63,382.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Apria by 153.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Get Apria alerts:

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $41,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $48,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $84,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,330 shares of company stock worth $2,308,145 in the last quarter.

APR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of APR opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.