First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 471 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.