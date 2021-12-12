First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.48.

Shares of FR opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

