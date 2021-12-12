First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $677.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $614.13 and its 200-day moving average is $551.92. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

