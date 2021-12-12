First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $327,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

