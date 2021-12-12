First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 2,871 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Danaher comprises 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

