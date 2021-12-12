First Affirmative Financial Network Buys Shares of 13,228 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Intel makes up 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 80,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 850,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 75,032 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.