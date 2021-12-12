First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 155,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $57.77 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

