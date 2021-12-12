FIO Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $60.08 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $60.08 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 797,164,406 coins and its circulating supply is 371,070,575 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

