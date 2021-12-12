Financial Comparison: Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) vs. Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -50.65% N/A -56.31% Zuora -24.76% -45.14% -18.84%

This table compares Kaltura and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $120.44 million 4.36 -$58.76 million N/A N/A Zuora $305.42 million 8.02 -$73.17 million ($0.68) -28.93

Kaltura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kaltura and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 2 6 0 2.75 Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kaltura currently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 229.11%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Kaltura’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Zuora.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zuora beats Kaltura on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

