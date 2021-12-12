Financial Comparison: AMREP (NYSE:AXR) vs. Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) and Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AMREP and Country Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 20.55% 12.28% 10.98% Country Garden N/A N/A N/A

AMREP has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Country Garden has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMREP and Country Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A Country Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMREP and Country Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $40.07 million 2.90 $7.39 million $1.46 10.84 Country Garden $67.08 billion 0.30 $5.07 billion N/A N/A

Country Garden has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP.

Summary

AMREP beats Country Garden on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robot intelligence; develops electronic hardware and biomass energy; sells food; and provides interior decoration, landscape design, agriculture and animal husbandry, investment consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

