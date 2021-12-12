Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stake Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,422 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Ferrari by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ferrari by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after acquiring an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $261.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.09. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

