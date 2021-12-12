Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given New £147 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £133 ($176.37) to £147 ($194.93) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a £100 ($132.61) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a £100.80 ($133.67) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

LON:FERG opened at £124.05 ($164.50) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a one year high of £125.15 ($165.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of £104.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

