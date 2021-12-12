Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.