Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.7% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 834,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $283,311,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 169.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

