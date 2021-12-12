Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $211.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

