Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPGY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 40,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

