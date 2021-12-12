Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Pi Financial

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$0.65 price objective on Excelsior Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

MIN opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. Excelsior Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

