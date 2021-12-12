Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRAM. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 633,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,848 shares of company stock worth $7,180,065 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

