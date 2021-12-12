Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 220,710 shares of company stock worth $14,137,865. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.