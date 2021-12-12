Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

