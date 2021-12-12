Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Northland Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 63604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EVBG. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

