Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 546,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

