Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $334,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.