Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Biomerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

