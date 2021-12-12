EtherGem Achieves Market Cap of $310,210.76 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $310,210.76 and $1,153.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

