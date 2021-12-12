Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQGPF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

EQGPF remained flat at $$57.26 during midday trading on Friday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

