Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $73.33.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

