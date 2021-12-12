Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 130,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.29%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

