Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $155.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Endava by 25.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Endava by 153.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 107,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.61. Endava has a 12 month low of $68.54 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

