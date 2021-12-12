Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

