Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.