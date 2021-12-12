Elizabeth Crowley Sells 4,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

