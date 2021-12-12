Eli Lilly and Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

LLY stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.64 and its 200-day moving average is $242.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $157.83 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

