Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Electromed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Electromed by 99.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Electromed by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Electromed during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Electromed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

